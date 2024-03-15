1 answer
Updated Translated from English .327 views
Careers in Canada requiring fluent bilinguism?
hi all,
I've been working in the flower delivery industry for a few years. I was raised by my dad who taught me French, and I lived in the US since I was a child. For financial reasons, I'm considering a move to Canada. Since it's a bilingual country, I was wondering which careers required the most extensive knowledge of both languages. I'm looking into the floral industry as well as online shopping.
4
1 answer
Updated
Jesse’s Answer
Global companies often have many career paths that prefer to have someone that can communicate in multiple languages. It can be sales, support, technical, etc. Have you ever called in somewhere and been posed the question, for English press ##, for another language press ##? If so, what company was that? That company might be a possibility.
0
Delete Comment
Flag Comment