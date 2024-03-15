1 answer
Careers in Canada requiring fluent bilinguism?

hi all,
I've been working in the flower delivery industry for a few years. I was raised by my dad who taught me French, and I lived in the US since I was a child. For financial reasons, I'm considering a move to Canada. Since it's a bilingual country, I was wondering which careers required the most extensive knowledge of both languages. I'm looking into the floral industry as well as online shopping.

Thank you comment icon Although Canada is officially a bilingual country, many people are not bilingual - or at least not fluent in both English and French. Being bilingual can be an advantage. I know that friends who became teachers were able to quickly find a position if they could teach French or teach in French (in a bilingual or French public school). There are likely other options. Michele Marques
Jesse’s Answer

Global companies often have many career paths that prefer to have someone that can communicate in multiple languages. It can be sales, support, technical, etc. Have you ever called in somewhere and been posed the question, for English press ##, for another language press ##? If so, what company was that? That company might be a possibility.
